Magashule a victim of a political conspiracy - FS ANCYL

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule handed himself over to the Hawks earlier this morning so that they could process his arrest in the wake of the warrant issued against him.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Tensions are flaring outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday morning ahead of African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's appearance on corruption charges.

The SABC is reporting that ANC members are burning T-shirts with President Cyril Ramaphosa's face on them, demanding that he step down.

#AceMagashule Police have cordoned off the area close to the court. @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/znGUqDfi3j EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2020

#AceMagashule Niehaus is not happy with the situation outside with the police. AJ pic.twitter.com/J0PjHHQeYo EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2020

The ANC secretary-general is facing charges relating to the failed multi-million rand asbestos project.

The ANC Youth League in the Free State maintains that Magashule has done nothing wrong and insists that the charges against him are just a political ploy to discredit him.

Magashule’s supporters have been toyi-toying outside the court building since Thursday night.

Magashule had asked people not to do this and the ANC called on its members not to wear party regalia. Many have decided to go ahead and wear their ANC T-shirts anyway.

Free State ANC Youth League secretary, Reagan Booysens, believes that Magashule has done nothing wrong and said that he was the victim of some unspecified political conspiracy.

"Clearly it is a political witchhunt from the Nasrec 2017 political conference."

Meanwhile, security has been bolstered in and around the courtroom.

