Late KZN deputy Speaker Mluleki Ndobe to be laid to rest on Saturday

Mluleki Ndobe's body was found last Friday and it’s believed he committed suicide.

DUBAN - The late deputy speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature Mluleki Ndobe is expected to be laid to rest Saturday.

He had been battling cancer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted Ndobe an official category two state funeral.

Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, described Ndobe as an exemplary leader.

“He was fitting with the characterisation that we have in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, that we are a people-centred activist legislature.”

While glowing tributes have been paid to Ndobe since his passing, his legacy has not been able to escape previous accusations in connection with the murder of former African National Congress Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Taxpayers are expected to foot the bill for his funeral and no limit on expenditure has been placed but Boyce said that they would ensure that public funds were not exploited.

“We will ensure that there is no blowing outside the normal understood SEM and costing processes.”

Ndobe is expected to be buried in his ancestral home of Umzimkhulu on the KZN south coast.

