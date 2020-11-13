IEC: Extraordinary measures needed to attract young voters

The commission has released the results of this week's by-elections in which the ANC managed to bag 70 out of the 95 wards that were contested.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that extraordinary measures needed to be implemented to attract young voters to the polls.

The commission has released the results of this week's by-elections in which the ANC managed to bag 70 out of the 95 wards that were contested.

WATCH: SA’s ‘super Wednesday’ by-election results

Although 600,000 people were registered to vote, only 37.8% pitched up to cast their ballots.

The IEC said that while the outcome appeared low, it was on par with the response to similar polls over the past four years.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo is now working towards next year's local government elections.

He said that they're working to attract young people to the polls.

“Data tells us that once young people are registered, they in fact participate in high numbers. So, our biggest challenge is to ensure that they are on the voter’s roll because once they are on the voter’s roll, almost 80% of those actually participate on election day. The challenge, really, is to mobilise them.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.