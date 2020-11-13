Help Ethan Palagangwe fulfil dream of studying at Drakensberg Boys Choir School

Ethan Palagangwe (10) from Eastridge auditioned for a place at the prestigious school and was accepted.

CAPE TOWN - A Gifted Mitchells Plain singer is overjoyed after being accepted to the Drakensberg Boys Choir School.

But the youngster's parents said that their joy was short-lived after they realised that they could not afford the fees.

His father, Kagisho, is appealing for help to the public for any assistance.

“We are under the impression the school gave us a scholarship but when we went through the documents, we saw an acceptance fee of R10,000 and the tuition is close to R180,000 per annum.”

He said that any donations would be appreciated: “We are asking people to make direct payment to the school and use the reference Ethan Phalagangwe when people make a contribution towards the R10,000 acceptance fee.”

WATCH: 10-year-old Ethan singing

