Friends reunion episode resumes filming in March 2021

Friends originally aired from 1994 until 2004.

'Friends' TV show. Picture: Twitter/@FriendsTV
'Friends' TV show. Picture: Twitter/@FriendsTV
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The eagerly anticipated Friends reunion episode will now start filming March 2021.

Cast member Matthew Perry took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news.

The special one-off show was due to start filming in August but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

_Friends _originally aired from 1994 until 2004.

The season finale was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the United States - making it the most watched TV episode of the 2000s.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

