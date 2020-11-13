Friends reunion episode resumes filming in March 2021

Friends originally aired from 1994 until 2004.

JOHANNESBURG - The eagerly anticipated Friends reunion episode will now start filming March 2021.

Cast member Matthew Perry took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

The special one-off show was due to start filming in August but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season finale was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the United States - making it the most watched TV episode of the 2000s.

