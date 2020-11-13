EWN Weather Watch: Sunny skies expected across most of SA & light rain in the WC

The Western Cape is expected to be cooler, while KwaZulu-Natal will be warm with isolated showers in the evening.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast mild to hot weather conditions across the country tomorrow; and cooler weather along the coast.

GAUTENG

The province is forecast to be sunny and warm.

Johannesburg will be a fine 26°C, with sunny skies throughout the day, while Pretoria will see a high of 30°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/su69QuTXIm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

The Western Cape is expected to be cooler with rain in parts of the province.

Cape Town will see a high of just 18°C, George 18°C and Beaufort West will peak at 18°C as well.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/PF78Z6FpZF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

KwaZulu-Natal will be warm in most parts with thundershowers in the evening.

Durban is set to be sunny and temperatures will peak at 30°C, Richard’s Bay will reach highs of a mild 24°C and Newcastle a cool 21°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/E8FyTN1wlW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

