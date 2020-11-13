COVID-19 informal settlement committee wants meeting with CoCT over grievances

The committee's Thabiso Ngwevu said that their appeals for services had gone unanswered.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the COVID-19 informant settlement steering committee said that they wanted to meet with City of Cape Town bosses to discuss their grievances pertaining to services.

The City of Cape Town said that the demonstration on Thursday was linked to land invasions which occurred in Khayelitsha during the lockdown.

It said that illegal land occupiers took to the streets demanding services such as sanitation, electricity and water facilities.

The protest resulted in chaos on the roads as groups of people shut down a section of the N2 highway, torched vehicles and stoned vehicles.

"We are trying to get a meeting with the City of Cape Town, saying let us sit down and try to find an amicable solution to how we deal with this matter. You must understand that we have a court case that is currently running and we have a humanitarian crisis there, that is why we are saying let us meet and try to find an amicable solution while the court case is running."

