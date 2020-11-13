Cosatu calls on govt top dogs' salaries to be slashed by 30%

Spokesperson Mathew Parks said what Treasury was doing with planned salary freezes was basically outsourcing the corruption bill to nurses and teachers.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Friday called for the salaries of public office bearers to be slashed by 30%.

The labour federation is opposing government’s planned four-year salary freeze and said those in top positions should make the sacrifice instead of nurses and teachers.

Cosatu made a submission during public hearings on the 2nd Division of Revenue Amendment Bill, which deals with the equitable division of revenue among national, provincial and local governments.

It said the thrust of the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill was mainly about government’s wage bill and bailing out struggling SOEs like South African Airways.

“With our additional ways that we’ve proposed – we want government to start taking that seriously. One must have a single agreement for the entire state, not just simply the 800,000 public servants. We need to see office bearers’ exorbitant packages being slashed by 30% - this includes MECs, premiers, mayors etc.”

He also proposes a single procurement system for the entire state to prevent tender corruption.

“Provincial local government procurement systems are at best, a feeding frenzy for corruption. It’s worse in local government. We need to have an online procurement system for the entire State, including provincial and local government.”

