Circle of life: Lebo M makes a roaring entrance into reality TV

JOHANNESBURG – From giving audiences the feels with the soundtrack to The Power of One to giving the entire world goosebumps and inspiration with the soundtrack to The Lion King, Lebo M is set to give audiences a new side of himself through his new reality TV show.

The circle of life has brought Soweto-born Lebo M back to South Africa, where he’s currently producing Coming Home, the next Showmax Original reality series.

You probably know Lebo M’s iconic voice when he sings “Naaaaaaaaants Ingonyama” at the beginning of The Lion King.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, the producer and composer said that people could expect all the thrills, drama and happiness of being part of a family.

“My family actually tricked me into being part of this when they sold me the concept,” he chuckled.

“I was initially sceptical about a reality show but having recently learned no one really knows who I really am in South Africa, my beloved home country of birth, I’ve become romantic about opening up and having my fans and audience here hang out with Angela and my kids via this conversation in 10 episodes.”

Lebo M said that he was excited about the show and would be experiencing it together with the audience when it airs.

In the trailer, we see him throw a housewarming at his equestrian estate in Blair Athol, which he calls “our final home.” He shares the mansion with his mother; four of his children; and Angela Ngani-Casara, his third wife, who talks in the trailer of “a new era, a new dawn.”

Circling back to The Lion King, he said that he never imagined the melody of the movie would be as popular as it was today.

As the reality show progresses, fans will learn more about Lebo M’s remarkable life. How he got his musical break as a nine-year-old, his memories of the 1976 Soweto uprising, how he went into exile in Lesotho by mistake as a teenager and how he spent time living on the streets in the USA.

“We are the generation that grew up into the apartheid system and regime, in addition to that, I’m then the 1976 generation. These two critical elements mean you’re born into a society and system where you’re completely isolated from the rest of the world and the country.”

For young people wanting to enter the industry, Lebo M had this advice to share:

“Be who you are and be the best at it.”

