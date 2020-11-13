Cele singles out July & August as most dangerous months for women in SA

Gender-based violence and femicide remains an uphill battle for the police.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said the months of July and August were the most dangerous period for women in South Africa, with 8,922 rape cases reported during this time.

Releasing the crime statistics covering July to September this year, the minister explained that over 3,500 people were raped in their homes or those of their perpetrators.

Gender-based violence and femicide remains an uphill battle for the police despite the recorded 18.8% decline in the number of rape cases over the second quarter of the year ending in September.

Reported sexual offences declined by 16.8%.

Over 1,000 people were raped in public spaces, with KwaZulu-Natal remaining in the lead when coming to the serious crimes.

Cele explains: “Over 1,000 persons were raped in public places such as parks, beaches, parking areas or open fields.”

Although all sexual offences decreased by just over 16% compared to the same period last year, contact sexual offences increased by 3.2%.

In April 2019 to March this year, 53,293 cases of sexual offences were recorded nationally - with rape accounting for 42,289 of these cases.

