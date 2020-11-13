Brackenfell High SGB distances itself from event that sparked racism storm

In a statement, the school governing body (SGB) reiterated it had nothing to with the event and distances itself from racist comments made on social media.

CAPE TOWN - Brackenfell High School's governing body said that it could not take responsibility for a private function that sparked a racism storm.

In a statement, the school governing body (SGB) reiterated that it had nothing to do with the event and distanced itself from racist comments made on social media.

On Monday, a confrontation erupted between a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters and some community members among them parents of learners outside the school.

The EFF claims that the function was for white people only.

The governing body stressed that it stood for unity, respect, responsibility and citizenship, adding that the violence that erupted on Monday did not represent the school's values.

The body said that the school's priority was the best interests of its learners and their right to sit for their year-end exams.

It's appealed for calm.

The South African Human Rights Commission's Andre Gaum said that they were probing allegations that two teachers attended the private event, which is at the centre of the saga.

The SGB said that a former learner had allegedly received threats after speaking out against racial discrimination at Brackenfell High.

The school said that it had already started the processes to address concerns and to facilitate diversity.

