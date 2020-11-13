ANC's Magashule hands himself over to Hawks ahead of court appearance

Magashule is facing charges relating to the failed multi-million rand asbestos project.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has handed himself over to the Hawks ahead of his court appearance on corruption charges later on Friday.

Many people, dressed in ANC T-shirts, have gathered outside the court to show their support, armed with a billboard-sized poster of Magashule’s face.

Former North West premier and close ally, Supra Mahumapelo, is also in Bloemfontein this morning to show his support for the secretary-general.

#AceMagashule Some of the supporters have already arrived outside Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/YMAD3pHGdn EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2020

#AceMagashule Police have cordoned off the area close to the court. @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/znGUqDfi3j EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2020

Some of Magashule’s supporters have been here since Thursday night in a show of support for the ANC secretary-general.

Members of the Youth League, Women's League and the MK Veterans Association are among those coming out to bat for the embattled Magashule.

Free State ANC Youth League secretary, Reagan Booysens, believes that Magashule has done nothing wrong and the charges against him are part of a plot.

The message is clear and is printed on placards: "Hands off Ace".

