ANC's Magashule expected to hand himself to Hawks and appear in court today

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will face charges relating to the multi-million rand asbestos project.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid calls for calm, a night vigil and unfounded claims of a political plot against the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Magashule will face charges relating to the multi-million rand asbestos project.

R255 million was paid out in a tender to remove asbestos from the roofs on houses while Magashule was Premier.

Magashule is accused of scoring up to R10 million from the failed project.

The Hawks issued a warrant of arrest for Magashule earlier this week.

The elite crime-fighting unit said that he was expected to hand himself over at their Bloemfontein office.

Following that, Magashule is expected to appear in the local magistrates court where he will be formally charged.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that no one was above the law.

A group of protesters in the provincial ANC want Magashule to account for his actions. Kelebogile Wesi is among them: “We are happy that justice is eventually taking place. Ace will have his time in court as he’s always declared that he is willing.”

Magashule said he would cooperate with the police insisting, that he had done nothing wrong.

At the same time, his supporters, including Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwamdile Masina, have said that they would be here to support their leader.

