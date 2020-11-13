Ace Magashule's former PA has turned state witness

On Friday the ANC secretary general was charged with 21 counts of corruption and fraud, alternatively theft and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - The NPA said ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota had turned state witness.

He was released on R200,000 bail and will appear again in February.

Cholota appears in statements by witnesses who appeared before the state capture commission as having been at the centre of transactions from service providers and Magashule.

And the former Free State premier has been ordered not to be in contact with her directly or through third parties.

The transactions include several payments from Blackhead director Edwin Sodi’s company that was awarded the R255 million asbestos contract without a tender.

The NPA said Magashule received amounts including R53,000, R250,000 and R470,000.

And the State alleges that Magashule failed to report corrupt transactions in contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.

