JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in Florida, west of Joburg.

ER24 paramedics said that the attack happened earlier on Friday morning.

Three of the victims were found in critical condition, the other two had serious wounds.

Emergency services said that a sixth man escaped with only a minor injury to his ankle.

