Zuma lawyers handed deadline to give clarity on state capture appearance

The state capture commission has written a final letter to Zuma's lawyers seeking clarity on whether the former president will comply with the summons compelling him to appear before the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has given Jacob Zuma's lawyers until midday to clarify whether the former president will appear before it on Monday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has summoned Zuma to appear at the commission from 16 to 20 November.

The commission wants Zuma to answer to serious criminal allegations levelled against him by witnesses.

It said that, to date, Zuma had not lodged any application for Zondo to recuse himself.

The commission has warned Zuma that should he wish to bring an application in this regard, it would not constitute a valid reason for him not to comply with the summons.

Zuma has evaded appearing before the commission, citing several reasons including illness, separate court cases and unfounded accusations that the commission was biased against him.

