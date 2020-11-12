Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail again - report

He had initially been arrested in July on charges of inciting public violence ahead of planned anti-government protests but was freed in September on bail. He was rearrested for violating a ban by posting information on Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been denied bail after he was arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions by tweeting about a gold smuggling scandal.

ZimLive is reporting that Chin'ono was denied bail by a magistrate in Harare on Thursday morning.

