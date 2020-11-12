With top officials facing graft charges, ANC says won’t meddle in legal process

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said they intended to show the country’s citizens that they take the challenges of corruption seriously by not interfering in the legal processes.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has reassured South Africans that it would not interfere with state law enforcement agencies as some of its high-ranking members face charges related to alleged corrupt acts.

Top ANC officials addressed reporters on Wednesday following the Hawks’ Tuesday confirmation that the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule faced charges under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act related to a multi-million rand asbestos contract.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.



ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that they intended to show the country’s citizens that they took the challenges of corruption seriously by not interfering in the legal processes.

“And I think it’s important that the leadership continues to call on our members to remain calm as the statement of the officials says we will not interfere with the state law enforcement agencies, we regard them as independent. We will ask from all our members to cooperate with these processes.”

Magashule is just the latest ANC leader due in court as numerous others are already facing a variety of charges since the Hawks started its arrest spree which has seen about 100 people detained thus far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.