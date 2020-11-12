Wednesday’s by-elections were calm, smooth and successful, says IEC

However, the commission was disappointed that two voting stations opened late due to service delivery protests in Naledi, Soweto, and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday said it was pleased with the holding of by-elections in 55 municipalities across nine provinces across the country.

Speaking during a briefing held in Centurion, IEC vice-chairperson commissioner Janet Love said the election was calm, smooth, and successful.

Love said the turnout in Gauteng was on average of 24.49%.

“In Gauteng, of the 14 wards that were contested, the ANC retained 10 seats and won two seats from the DA. Al Jama-ah won one seat from the DA as did the Patriotic Alliance,” she said.

