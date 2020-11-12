WC govt concerned over rising COVID-19 infections along Garden Route

It is an area of concern for the Western Cape Health Department that said on Thursday there were increases in all the subdistricts, except Kannaland.

CAPE TOWN – COVID-19 infections are rising along the Garden Route.

Cases have risen rapidly in George, Knysna, and Bitou; and on Wednesday night President Cyril Ramaphosa also singled out the Garden Route as a hotspot.

Provincial head of health, Dr Keith Cloete, said specific areas of concern in George were Thembalethu, Pacaltsdorp, and Conville.

He said in Knysna and Bitou cases were widespread.

Cloete said on Wednesday, there were 95 new cases in George, 38 in Bitou, and 17 in Mossel Bay.

“It’s intensified screening, testing, and contact tracing. The Garden Route has an excellent contact tracing system and because of the increase in cases, we are going to have to look at additional capacity to assist them,” Cloete said.

Cloete said Pacaltsdorp in George was developing as hot spot and they are also seeing new cases in Rosemore and Uniondale.

