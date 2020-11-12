Vehicles stoned, buses torched in Khayelitsha protest

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith explained that people who had occupied land in Khayelitsha during the COVID-19 lockdown had taken to the streets demanding services.

CAPE TOWN - A protest in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas is being monitored by authorities.

There have been reports of vehicles having been stoned and roads barricaded.

A section of the N2 highway has been affected, resulting in delays.

The protests are linked to land invasions.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith explained that people who had occupied land in Khayelitsha during the COVID-19 lockdown had taken to the streets demanding services.

"The city has made it abundantly clear to them that there is no chance of that land being serviced. In most cases, the land is unsuitable for human habitation, in some cases, the land is for existing formal housing from which we will have to evict these individuals once the lockdown has moved."

Meanwhile, the Golden Arrow Bus Service said that its vehicles had also come under attack in Makhaza during the protest.

The bus services said that three buses had been torched.

