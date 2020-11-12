UDM remembers late Mongameli Bobani for 'good work he did for people of NMB'

His death comes three weeks after he was admitted to the St. George's Hospital in Port Elizabeth with complications from COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has paid tribute to the late former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

His condition deteriorated and he was subsequently put on a ventilator.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said that he was a hard worker: “We commend councillor Bobani for the good work he did for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay and his tireless efforts. He was always available to roll up his sleeves to work.”

Bobani was elected mayor in August 2018 in a shocking vote that saw former mayor and Democratic Alliance councillor, Athol Trollip, losing power after a DA councillor abstained from voting.

But Bobani was removed last year through a motion of no confidence.

