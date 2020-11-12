Ramaphosa: There’s cooperation between law enforcement & Zondo commission

The president on Thursday was asked by DA leader John Steenhuisen to detail the steps taken by law enforcement agencies to fight corruption since May last year.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said there was now a closer working relationship between the state capture commission of inquiry and law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption.

Ramaphosa was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly. He faced a number of questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) ranging from corruption to racial polarisation in the country.

The president was asked by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen to detail the steps taken by law enforcement agencies to fight corruption since May last year.

Ramaphosa said the fight against corruption and state capture required amendments to the Zondo commission’s terms of reference to allow for greater cooperation with law enforcement.

“Recent amendments to the regulations of the state capture commission now allows the commission to share information records and documents directly with the Investigating Directorate and any other law enforcement agency in South Africa,” he said.

Ramaphosa was also asked about corruption accused African National Congress (ANC) leaders like Ace Magashule.

He said this is an internal ANC matter that was receiving attention.

