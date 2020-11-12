Sun International welcomes lifting of international travel restrictions

Over the past few months, the hospitality and tourism industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Sun International on Thursday said it was relieved by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country’s borders could finally be opened to all visitors.

Sun International’s chief operating officer for hospitality, Graham Wood, said the lifting of international travel restrictions would have a positive effect on hospitality companies, but it would also positively impact the broader economy as tourism is a major economic contributor.

“We, at Sun International, welcome the president’s announcement on the lifting of international travel restrictions. However, one must also be guarded against the presumption that there’s always going to be an immediate surge in international visitors to South Africa.

“We are removing our own restrictions and allowing people to choose to come to SA. And this will certainly help us in the short to medium term,” he added.



Wood said to date, they had noticed an increase in domestic travel bookings at hotels and resorts. He said it was a question of how soon the country would see an increase in international visitor demand.

