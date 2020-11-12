Smile Foundation offers reconstructive surgery to WC child with microtia

Due to the cancellation of elective surgeries at Tygerberg Hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of little ones have had their reconstructive surgical procedures postponed.

CAPE TOWN - The Smile Foundation Initiative is improving 18 Western Cape children’s quality of life.

Due to the cancellation of elective surgeries at Tygerberg Hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of little ones have had their reconstructive surgical procedures postponed.

But the initiative is now back on track to bring more smiles to children's faces.

A nine-year-old girl, who was born without a left ear, a birth defect diagnosed as microtia is just one of the many who'll benefit from the initiative.

Senior specialist in the plastic surgery division, Dr Alexander Zühlke explained that surgeons harvested cartilage from a patient’s own rib-cage to sculpt a new ear.

“And that is the first stage of that operation to create an ear that is placed under the skin and the second stage, which is about six months after the first stage when the skin has appeared nicely under the cartilage framework.”

This creates the groove or sulcus behind the ear, with a certain projection which gives it a more natural look.

The Smile Week Initiative has been running at the hospital since 2008.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.