Sars reminds taxpayers of 16 Nov deadline before filing season closes

CAPE TOWN – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Thursday reminded taxpayers they had just four days left to submit their personal income tax returns through e-filling.

Walk-in submissions closed in October and the online system is expected to close on 16 November.

Sars has had to make changes to the way it collects taxes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been encouraging South Africans to file online.

Senior specialist in digital channels at Sars Marcia Ujobolo said: “In terms of our return submission numbers, we are looking at over 70% of taxpayers who have already filed their returns. This includes taxpayers who received their auto assessment SMS late in July this year.”

