SABC ready to implement Section 189 process, 400 employees may be impacted

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said that it was now ready to implement Section 189 processes following lengthy consultations.

The SABC said that about 400 people would be impacted, which was less than the originally projected figure of 600.

The public broadcaster said while it was cognisant of the fact that the process would affect people's livelihoods, it had exhausted all options and had to restructure the organisation to ensure its sustainability.

The SABC said that about 400 staff would be impacted during the process and noted that there were about 170 vacant positions that employees were able to apply for.

This will reduce the number of affected employees to 230.

The public broadcaster said that it had conducted 16 consultative sessions over a period of four months with multiple stakeholders.

On top of the job cuts, the SABC said that it would also implement and consider other cost-cutting alternatives.

This included freezing salary increases for three years and reducing employee leave days from 35 calendar days to 28 days.

The SABC said that it expected the process to conclude at the end of next month.

