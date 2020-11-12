SABC employees plan protest action over looming job cuts

The public broadcaster on Wednesday announced Section 189 notices were issued to workers.

CAPE TOWN – Some South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) staff members on Thursday gathered in Auckland Park to plan an official protest against moves to retrench about 400 people.

The public broadcaster on Wednesday announced Section 189 notices were issued to workers. It said it had exhausted all other options and had to restructure to ensure sustainability.

The SABC Section 192 Movement, which consists of staff members, said it believes the new structure imposed by management through a procedurally unfair and unjust process is inappropriate and unconstitutional.

In a statement, the movement said it was encouraged by support from unions, civil society, religious organisations, and parliamentarians.

The movement said it was declaring next week Monday, Black Monday, a day of action against the new structure.

The SABC said about 400 staff members would be impacted and there were around 170 vacant positions employees would be able to apply for.

This would reduce the number of affected employees to 230.

