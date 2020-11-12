SA unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in Q3 of 2020 - QLFS

The expanded definition of unemployment increased by 1.1 percentage points to 43.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to quarter two.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the second quarter, according to data from Statistics South Africa.

In the second quarter, the official unemployment rate decreased from 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020 to a record low of 23.3%. However, the country was under a hard lockdown in the second quarter of the year, with prospective job seekers unable to look for work.

The results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey report for the third quarter of 2020 showed that the number of employed people increased by 543,000 to 14.7 million compared to the second quarter. It also showed that unemployment increased substantially by 2.2 million to 6.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, resulting in an increase of 2.8 million (up by 15,1%) in the number of people in the labour force.

The expanded definition of unemployment increased by 1.1 percentage points to 43.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to quarter two.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.