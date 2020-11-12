Private funeral to be held for Prince Lethukuthula Zulu

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu was the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Sibongile MaDlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - The royal Zulu family has opted to hold a private funeral service with limited mourners for the late Prince Lethukuthula Zulu in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions and to limit the possible spread of the virus.

In a statement released by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on behalf of King Goodwill Zwelithini, it has been outlined that Zulu's remains will be interred at dawn on Friday. This will be followed by a private funeral service at Khethomthandayo Royal Palace, the residence of Zulu's mother, Her Majesty Queen Sibongile MaDlamini.

Zulu was the eldest son of Zwelithini and MaDlamini. He died over the past weekend.

"His Majesty has expressed sincere appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy following Prince Lethukuthula’s sudden passing last week. He acknowledges the extent to which the royal family and the Zulu nation are feeling the pain of this loss," Buthelezi said.

Mourners have been requested to refrain from coming to the funeral on Friday. Buthelezi said that even within the royal family itself, there were far too many people and not all would be able to attend the funeral.

"His Majesty has emphasised his will that his son’s funeral not become the epicentre of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections. He is deeply concerned to avoid this," Buthelezi said.

