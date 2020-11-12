Preliminary vote counting shows DA the biggest loser in by-elections

While results are still being tallied, with the final outcome expected to be announced at midday, the DA appears to have lost at least eight seats in Gauteng, the North West, Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) appears to be the biggest loser in Wednesday’s by-elections, according to preliminary results issued by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).



While results are still being tallied, with the final outcome expected to be announced at midday, the DA appears to have lost at least eight seats in Gauteng, the North West, Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

In another development, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) appears to have outshone the African National Congress (ANC) during the by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

Preliminary results from the IEC detail that the IFP has taken five out of 12 wards contested in KwaZulu-Natal.

This includes a ward in Nkandla, which was previously under the ANC.

In KZN, the DA appears to have retained three wards while the ANC retained four.

The DA has been the biggest loser in Gauteng, where it lost two wards to the ANC and another two to the Patriotic Alliance and the Al Jama-Ah party.

The ANC appears to have won in 12 of the 14 wards contested in Gauteng.

In the Western Cape, where 11 wards were contested, the DA lost one ward to the Good Party while managing to retain eight wards.

The ANC has retained two wards in the Western Cape.

The ANC has won 19 of the contested seats in the Northern Cape.

These include two snatched from the DA, which managed to keep one seat in the Renosterberg Local Municipality.

In the Eastern Cape, 19 wards were contested.

The ANC retained 18 but lost one ward to the DA.

In Mpumalanga, where five wards were contested, the DA managed to keep two wards while the ANC retained three wards.

The DA lost its two wards to the ANC and Freedom Front Plus in the six that were contested in the North West.

In total, the ANC won five wards in the North West.

So far, results are only available for three of the four contested wards in the Free State.

The DA has managed to retain its ward in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality while the ANC has kept its two wards in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.

Results are outstanding for a contested ward in the Mohokare Local Municipality, which was previously under the ANC.

