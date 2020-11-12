Pope congratulates Joe Biden in phone call - aides

Biden, 77, is only the second Catholic elected to the US presidency, after John F Kennedy in 1960.

WASHINGTON - Pope Francis spoke with Joe Biden by telephone Thursday to offer "blessings and congratulations" to the US president-elect on his victory, the Democrat's transition team said in a statement.

"The president-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness' leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world," according to a readout of the call provided by Biden's office.

Biden pressed ahead with his transition Wednesday despite Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat, naming a seasoned Democratic operative as chief of staff in his first public White House personnel choice.

Biden tapped longtime aide Ron Klain, who previously served as his first chief of staff while vice president, acknowledging the two had a long road ahead in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as well as healing a deeply divided nation.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," Biden said.

He made the announcement on Wednesday after visiting the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia earlier in the day for a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to mark Veterans Day in the US.

