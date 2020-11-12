Late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu remembered as honest & dedicated

Makwetu died in hospital on Wednesday at the age of 54.

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences are pouring in for the family of outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, with many describing him as an honest and dedicated man.

He'd been suffering from lung cancer.

Former President Jacob Zuma appointed him to the position in 2013 after serving as Deputy Auditor-General.

He was due to leave office at the end of the month.

Born in Cape Town, Kimi Makwetu started his career at Standard Bank and later worked at Nampak.

He completed his articles at Deloitte where he progressed to senior management before joining Liberty and Metropolitan Life in Cape Town.

He was then appointed as Deputy Auditor-General.

Makwetu was known for his decisive and constructive criticism towards government for irregular expenditure.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that the auditing and financial fraternity would never be the same: “He worked very well with the committee and Scopa and Parliament. He worked very hard to get government financing to be properly audited and I am sure we will miss him in the financial world, in the auditing world.”

Former director-general at Treasury Lungisa Fuzile said Makwetu was an incredible man: “If we had just a couple of dozens of persons of the calibre of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, then this country would get back on track very quickly.”

Makwetu’s death comes shortly after he was appointed to the United Nations independent audit advisory committee.

The Office of the Auditor-General said the Makwetu family would soon share funeral details.



Makwetu leaves behind his family and three children.

