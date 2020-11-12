Khayelitsha protests: WCED uncertain of impact on matric exams

The demonstrators, who had been illegally occupying land in Khayelitsha, caused chaos on the N2 in Cape Town, demanding answers from the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department on Thursday said they didn’t yet know the extent of the impact on some matriculants who were caught in traffic in Khayelitsha as a result of the road closures caused by the protest by land invaders.

Busses and a truck were torched.

They felt they were being neglected by the municipality and Parliament in their demands for water, proper toilets, electricity; and an end to interdicts against their settlements.

The Education Department, however, said it had received calls from some schools that morning who indicated pupils were running late for their exams and therefore they had to come up with a plan.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said, “We received calls from principals to say that learners were stranded and running late. We had to try to accommodate them where we could. We did tell the schools they could accommodate a 10am start time but we need to determine how many couldn’t actually make it.”

Hammond said they were also making further plans in case there were matriculants who couldn't write their papers on Thursday.

“We are, of course, engaging with the DBE on the possibility of a backup paper. This will only be able to be discussed further once we know the figures of those who were affected.”

Meanwhile, authorities were said to be monitoring the area.

