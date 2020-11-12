Khayelitsha protesters say CoCT, Parliament ignored demands for basic services

The City of Cape Town said that a group of land invaders who'd been occupying land in Khayelitsha for several months were behind Thursday's demonstration.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are continuing to monitor a service delivery protest in the Khayelitsha area.

The City of Cape Town said that a group of land invaders who'd been occupying land in Khayelitsha for several months were behind Thursday's demonstration, demanding services.

It's resulted in chaos on the roads for several hours, as a section of the N2 highway was closed.

Vehicles, including Golden Arrow buses and a truck, were torched.

The Western Cape Education Department also indicated that the road closures had affected some learners' ability to get to exam centres on time.

The Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni Movement represents some residents who've occupied land during the lockdown period.

The movement, which was established last month, said that these communities remained without access to basic services.

It said that over the past two weeks, members had protested at the City of Cape Town's Khayelitsha office and at hearings on land expropriation without compensation in the area.

It said that both the city and the chairperson of the hearing promised to respond after seven days but said that their demands had gone unanswered.

The movement said that these residents had been without services for months now and they had therefore decided to embark on this shutdown today as they felt that they were being neglected by the municipality, as well as Parliament.

They're demanding water, proper toilets, electricity and that the city must stop applying for court interdicts.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.