Khayelitsha protest affecting matric exams - WCED

Some learners are unable to get to exam centres as numerous roads have been closed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that the protest action in Khayelitsha was affecting exams.

But the department explained that it was making a plan.

If they are unable to start writing at the appointed time, provincial Education officials will contact the national department to schedule a back-up paper in the event that large numbers are unable to arrive at their venues.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer: "Matrics will be allowed to write if they can get to their school by 10am this morning and they will be given full time. If they cannot get there by 10am, unfortunately, they will not be able to write today but there will be an opportunity to write again before the end of the year.

Thursday morning's protests in Khayeltisha and surrounding areas is linked to land invasions.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith explained that people who had occupied land in Khayelitsha during the COVID-19 lockdown had taken to the streets demanding services.

"The city has made it abundantly clear to them that there is no chance of that land being serviced. In most cases, the land is unsuitable for human habitation, in some cases, the land is for existing formal housing from which we will have to evict these individuals once the lockdown has moved."

The protest has resulted in several road closures, including a section of the N2 highway.

Golden Arrow Bus Service's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that some of their buses had been attacked.

"Golden Arrow can confirm that three of our buses were set alight in Makhaza this morning. We condemn these acts of criminality which target an essential public service which is vital to ensuring that the people of Cape Town are able to get to work and school."

Here's the police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Public order police and other law enforcement agencies are policing the protest under way in Khayelitsha. Police will monitor the situation and will remain in the area until law and order is restored."

