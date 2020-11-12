Joburg man warns consumers to beware of Facebook car scams after he was conned

A man known only as Jack shared the experience of how he was scammed on social media platform Facebook, into buying a 'repossessed car'.

Jack spoke on the Azania Mosaka Show saying he used to chuckle to himself when he heard of people being scammed.

“I thought that could never happen to me. It’s embarrassing and not nice to go home to your family and tell them you’ve just lost R30,000.”

Jack said he reported the matter to the police but they told him there’s nothing they could do.

The man said he saw an advert on Facebook Market for a car for sale, “I had just sold my vehicle and was looking for another one. I was going through a couple of sites and saw a site called Bank Repossession Cars. I thought it looked good and liked that every car was in a different showroom. I found the car I liked, I called my friend and he told me it’s too good to be true.”

Jack said the site was green in colour and he thought it was MFC, a subsidiary of Nedbank.

“So, I said to my friend it’s a 2016 car, possibly the person paid for four years then hit hard times. The bank probably just wants the balance. I phoned and a very well-versed gentleman picked up the phone and we spoke and everything sounded hunky dory.”

The scam victim said he requested more pictures of the car and they were sent to him.

“I said to him let’s do the deal. He told me before we do the deal, his finance manger would be in touch. So another man called me to tell me that the cars were going on auction and to secure the car, a 50% deposit is required. So I agreed and asked him to send me the documentation, which he did.

“I went through the documents with a comb, everything checked out. The website was there with the matching cars so I thought it was all perfect. So I phoned back and I was told it’s an EFT with immediate payment and I said no problem.”

Jack said when he called the next day, no one picked up and that’s when he realised that something was wrong.

_Listen to the audio below for more: _