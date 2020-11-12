'I want him to pay,' says EFF member hit with bat in Brackenfell violence

Sibongile Nkasayi (22) was part of a group of EFF supporters who demonstrated over a private matric party attended by some white pupils, parents and teachers. Amid clashes near the school on Monday, Nkasayi was hit in the back with a baseball bat.

Sibongile Nkasayi (22) was part of a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters who demonstrated over a private matric party attended by some white pupils, parents and teachers.

"I want him to be arrested and pay for what he did to me, the humiliation that he did to me."

Nkasayi said that she was still consulting a doctor after she was assaulted by a man during Monday's demonstrations.

She said that she joined the protest in support of calls for alleged racism at the school to be eradicated.

The demonstration turned violent after some community members, parents and supporters came out to intimidate and confront the EFF supporters.

The school's governing body said that 42 of the 254 Grade 12 learners attended the private matric party.

It further stated that the school was inclusive and integrated, and promoted non-racialism and reconciliation.

The case against the 38-year-old Brackenfell man arrested for discharging an airgun during the demonstration, has been postponed until January.

