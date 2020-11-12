Anti-corruption task team lacks capacity to finalise complex cases, Parly told

The country’s top law enforcement agencies, the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), have both raised concerns about a lack of capacity to investigate serious and complex cases.

CAPE TOWN - The government’s anti-corruption task team told Parliament that it lacked capacity to finalise complex corruption cases.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts has been briefed by the anti-corruption task team (ACTT) on corruption cases currently under investigation.

The team said that it was investigating over 200 priority cases of state corruption and bribery.

This includes the Steinhoff corruption case.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has acknowledged that they failed to properly investigate in the past.

"The reality is that the ACTT insofar as investigating and prosecuting serious complex corruption cases over the past years failed and we have to acknowledge that."

The head of the Hawks Godfrey Lebeya said that while a number of matters have been finalised, the task team is having challenges in fast-tracking cases due to capacity.

"Challenges and delays in fast-tracking cases are the experience as a result of limited capacity that we have highlighted in the past, that is in the areas of forensic investigative and prosecutorial."

