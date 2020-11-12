Foreign nationals living in Durban want to leave SA amid xenophobic violence

Some members of the MKMVA in KwaZulu-Natal, accompanied by homeless people, are believed to have been among those who ransacked and shut down shops owned by foreign nationals.

DURBAN - More than 250 foreign nationals residing in Durban on Thursday said they wanted to leave the country following last week’s xenophobic violence in the workshop area of the city centre.

Some members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in KwaZulu-Natal - accompanied by homeless people - are believed to have been among those who ransacked and shut down shops owned by foreign nationals.

They claimed that foreigners had stolen jobs from locals without offering evidence.

Byumungu Dunia of the African Solidarity Network said foreign nationals who wanted to leave the country were being assisted by the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council.

“They can see that there is no future in South Africa anymore. The xenophobic attacks are on a high and people feel that it’s better to go and die in a country where there is war than being killed without no reason,” Dunia said.

Chairperson of the workshop church walk area, Smith Enebeholo, said they had opened cases against people who claimed to be members of the MKMVA after their stock was stolen from storage facilities.

“There’s an allegation that most of the trolly boys are taking stock from where the foreign guys are keeping their goods. They’re breaking into the storerooms and looting,” Enebeholo said.

Enebeholo said despite paying leases to the eThekwini Local Municipality to operate their businesses, they still had not seen improved security.

The eThekwini Municipality condemned the violence, but no arrests were made yet.

