Ex-Springbok 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle loses appeal against 8-year doping ban

JOHANNESBURG - Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle's ban from rugby will continue after his appeal to the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) failed.

The independent appeal panel upheld the former Springbok rugby player's eight-year doping ban after he tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during a Sharks rugby training session on 17 January 2019.



In a statement, Saids confirmed that Ralapelle contested the doping charges in front of an independent doping hearing panel, which found him guilty of the doping offence and took into account that it was his second one within a ten-year period.



“The appeal panel found that the panel that heard the hearing, in the first instance, had not erred in their application of the sanction’s framework in the World Anti-Doping Code,” the organisation said.

They further added that the appeal panel upheld the original sanction of eight years.



“Mr. Ralepelle’s ban from sport is backdated to the 17th January 2019 for eight years. If the athlete does not accept the decision, he may seek relief at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. He is afforded 21 days to file an appeal before CAS should he wish to challenge the decision rendered.”

