EWN Weather Watch: GP partly cloudy on Friday, WC & KZN sunny, warm

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and warm conditions for Gauteng on Friday.

The Western Cape is expected to be sunny and warm, while KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

GAUTENG

The province is forecast to be partly cloudy and warm.

Johannesburg will be fine but becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, with a high of 26°C, Pretoria 28°C, and Hammanskraal 29°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/cO2Ns0ujkM SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 12, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

The province is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast and Central Karoo in the morning, but otherwise fine and hot along the south coast.

The Mother City will see a high of 26°C, George 31°C, and the mercury in Beaufort West will peak at 38°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/jPEyJoh7J9 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 12, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Morning fog is expected over the interior, but the province will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Durban will see a high of 25°C, Richard’s Bay 29°C, and Newcastle 31°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/g1it1htFSl SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 12, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

