EWN Weather Watch: GP partly cloudy on Friday, WC & KZN sunny, warm
Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and warm conditions for Gauteng on Friday.
The Western Cape is expected to be sunny and warm, while KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.
GAUTENG
The province is forecast to be partly cloudy and warm.
Johannesburg will be fine but becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, with a high of 26°C, Pretoria 28°C, and Hammanskraal 29°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/cO2Ns0ujkMSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 12, 2020
WESTERN CAPE
The province is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast and Central Karoo in the morning, but otherwise fine and hot along the south coast.
The Mother City will see a high of 26°C, George 31°C, and the mercury in Beaufort West will peak at 38°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/jPEyJoh7J9SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 12, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL
Morning fog is expected over the interior, but the province will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.
Durban will see a high of 25°C, Richard’s Bay 29°C, and Newcastle 31°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/g1it1htFSlSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 12, 2020
