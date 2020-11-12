20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: GP partly cloudy on Friday, WC & KZN sunny, warm

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and warm conditions for Gauteng on Friday.

The Western Cape is expected to be sunny and warm, while KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

GAUTENG

The province is forecast to be partly cloudy and warm.

Johannesburg will be fine but becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, with a high of 26°C, Pretoria 28°C, and Hammanskraal 29°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The province is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast and Central Karoo in the morning, but otherwise fine and hot along the south coast.

The Mother City will see a high of 26°C, George 31°C, and the mercury in Beaufort West will peak at 38°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Morning fog is expected over the interior, but the province will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Durban will see a high of 25°C, Richard’s Bay 29°C, and Newcastle 31°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

