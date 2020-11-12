EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise describes how their family home had sentimental value and it is all now gone.

Tragedy has befallen one of our Eyewitness News reporters Kgomotso Modise.

Her family home in Orlando East caught alight on Sunday evening destroying everything in the house.

The family managed to escape without any major injuries.

A fundraising initiative has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

For contribution please click on this link.

Speaking to John Perlman, Modise says her mother is making progress at the hospital where she was being treated for smoke inhalation.

My mom was admitted at MediClinic on Sunday early hours. She is making good progress, her eyes have cleared. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

My mom owned the house before I was born, I think she bought it around the 80s. We have lived there forever. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Modise says the house has a lot of sentimental value for the family.

That is all gone now, we lost all of the letters we had, our parents liked to document a lot of memories and all that is gone. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : EWN reporter’s home destroyed by fire