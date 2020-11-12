Economic recovery plan is on track, says Ramaphosa

The president was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly - some on the economy and corruption.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said his economic recovery plan was on track with a number of “shovel ready” infrastructure projects.

Ramaphosa launched his economic reconstruction and recovery plan in October and said the economic recovery plan’s job creation process was already underway with a number of projects ready to start construction.

He was asked how the plan would address the challenge of providing basic services.

“We’ve already got commitments of R340 billion; and those shovel ready projects are now under way. This is going to be the real driver of recovery and reconstruction in our country.”

Ramaphosa said the economic recovery plan has enjoyed consensus from various sectors of society.

“The good thing is that government has responded. It hasn’t sat back and not responded. We responded and put a plan before the nation. And may I remind you that this is a plan that has enjoyed consensus.”

