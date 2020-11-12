Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane tests positive for COVID-19

Mabuyane is currently isolating at home where he will continue with his official duties.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested positive for COVID-19.

His spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said as soon as Mabuyane’s test results came back positive, he informed his family members, staff, and some of the people he met recently.

“Premier Mabuyane is isolating at home where he will continue with his official duties, using technology for meetings and for communicating with his office, members of the executive council, leadership of local, national government and other stakeholders,” Sicwetsha said.

Mabuyane is also encouraging any person he met with in the past seven days, who might be showing symptoms, to take a COVID-19 test.

