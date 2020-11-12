CSA Members Council pulls plug on appointment of interim board

Last month, Mthethwa announced a nine-member interim board for an initial period of three months to steer them ship amid a tumultuous year.

JOHANNESBURG - The boardroom drama at Cricket SA has taken another turn as the organisation’s Members Council have announced they will not be appointing the Interim Board assembled by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Last month, Mthethwa announced a nine-member interim board for an initial period of three months to steer them ship amid a tumultuous year.

The members included Judge Zak Yaqoob, who was to serve as chairperson and former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat.

But just 13 days later, following various engagements and a meeting on 8 November between the Members Council, the proposed Interim Board of CSA, Mthethwa, and members of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the Council wrote to the Minister to raise concerns about the proposed Board.

Some of the issues raised included the Board overstepping and disregarding agreed-upon duties, responsibilities, and lines of accountability; and ultimately, a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the proposed Interim Board.



Despite rejecting the Board, the Members Council say they remain “deeply committed to resolving the issues that have surfaced within CSA, and will take the necessary steps to ensure that the concerns, which Minister Mthethwa and SASCOC have previously raised, are addressed efficiently and professionally”.



Acting President of CSA on behalf of the Members Council, Rihan Richards said of the developments, “during the initial consultative meetings, the Members Council did propose a recommended structure of the board, with certain preconditions attached to the appointment of members of the Interim Board, including having the prerequisite collective skills, professionalism and capability to comply with the legal and operational duties, at all times.



“In a ministerial update published on 28 October 2020, the Minister confirmed the Members Council’s views that our engagement was constructive, and he expressed an appreciation for our leadership. In a subsequent media announcement and in his Interim Board announcement address, Minister Mthethwa confirmed that the Interim Board would report to the Members Council. He described it as a necessary transitional step to nurse cricket back to its place of pride both locally and internationally.



Importantly, the Minister also made specific reference to certain matters that the Interim Board would deal with, and the Members Council aligned with all of these. The Interim Board was given clearly specified roles and responsibilities, with accountability to the Members Council. While the logical next step would have been for the Members Council to appoint the Interim Board, if they were nominated to the board of directors of CSA, and as outlined in the MOI (Memorandum of Incorporation) of the organization.

The MOI governs the relationship between the board and its members, as well as the roles of the Members Council and that of the Board,” said Richards.



As for where the Board stands now, the Members Council says because they were not appointed as directors of CSA, “they have no legal standing in relation to the company. The Interim Board has therefore been requested not to continue representing themselves as representative of CSA as they have no such authority and it is our expectation that they will not continue to do so”.