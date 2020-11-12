Cele set to return to Bethlehem for rural safety imbizo

The minister’s visit follows a number of farm attacks over the past few months, including the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner outside Paul Roux.

BETHLEHEM - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected back in the Free State town of Bethlehem on Thursday, leading a ministerial rural safety imbizo.

Minister Cele will be in Bethlehem as a follow up to his previous meeting, with some organised farming community structures expected to attend.

They had raised a number of issues, including stock theft and rural safety, last month.

This time around, Cele is expected to give feedback on matters raised and also engage the broader farming community.

Those present will include the Free State and national police management, giving details of their response to security concerns.

The meeting comes at a time when farm attacks have been under the spotlight.

Just last week, Hennenman farmer, Pieter Hills, was shot and killed and his son badly wounded at their farm in Swartpan.

