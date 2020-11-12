Asbestos case can't be allowed to collapse ANC, say disgruntled FS party members

JOHANNESBURG - With the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) set to add more suspects to the Free State asbestos case, disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members in the province said that the matter could not be allowed to collapse the party.

Seven suspects have been granted bail ranging from R50,000 to R500,000 after appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The NPA said that it needed time to conduct investigations amid prospects that three more people could be arrested.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to appear in court on Friday, as he was Free State premier at the time.

The NPA would not be drawn on who the three additional suspects could be but a faction of the ANC in the Free State said that members implicated in the scandal must face the music.

Some of the seven suspects who appeared in court had strong links to the party's top brass.

Now former Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, who led a protest involving angry party members outside court, said that the party could not go under because of wayward members.

"We have people here who sacrificed their youth and who made sure that you have a structure called the ANC in the Free State."

Dukwana said that strong leadership was needed.

"The most important thing, you must be honest at all times in dealing with the people."

The suspects face various charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering, with the matter postponed to February next year.

