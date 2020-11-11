Worcester man arrested for allegedly murdering ex, her child with hammer

CAPE TOWN - A man from Worcester has been accused of killing his former partner and her 11-year-old son with a hammer.

The attack took place in the Roodewal community on Sunday night.

Mogammed Kasiem Fortuin, 45, was arrested on Monday and appeared in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The State alleges he used a hammer to attack 30-year-old Melvina Adler and her son, Jovante.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for bail information and for the accused's attorney to come on record.

The State intends opposing bail.

Jovante was a grade-three learner at Esselen Primary School.

In a Facebook post, the school said it has been left saddened and plunged into a state of grief following the boy's death.

