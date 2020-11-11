Water shortages on top of voters’ minds in Evaton for by-elections

While the water was restored in some areas on Tuesday, a number of communities were still without supply.

EVATON - Some residents in the Vaal on Wednesday said the ongoing water shortages in their community were putting them at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

While the water was restored in some areas on Tuesday, a number of communities were still without supply.

• ALSO READ: Water cuts prompt Emfuleni residents to threaten boycott of by-elections

Voting was quiet at many polling stations for the by-elections earlier on Wednesday, with mostly elderly people coming out to cast their ballots.

#ByElections Party Agents in Evaton as voters, mostly elderly people make their way to the polls. TK pic.twitter.com/6oGGsqICax EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2020

The troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality has been plagued by poor service delivery for years with residents having to contend with the persistent environmental problem.

Voting in some wards in the Vaal was fairly quiet with people coming to cast their ballots. Officials believe the number could increase later in the day as more people returned from work.

Those who stayed away from the polls were angry that the current government had left them without water, compromising their health.

“We don’t have water to wash our hands, which puts us at risk of getting COVID-19,” said a community member.

Residents said they felt let down following years of living in unbearable conditions and being given empty promises.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.